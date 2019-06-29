Take the pledge to vote

SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: State Bank of India Released SBI PO Scores Today at sbi.co.in, Direct Link Here

The State Bank of India has announced the SBI PO 2019 Prelims Results 2019 on its official website at sbi.co.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: State Bank of India Released SBI PO Scores Today at sbi.co.in, Direct Link Here
SBI PO Prelims Result 2019 | The State Bank of India declared the prelims result of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) posts today (Saturday). The SBI released the SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result 2019 on its official website sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims examination 2019 for selection of 2,000 probationary officers was held in early June. An online window for downloading the SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result was activated here.

The category-wise vacancies for SBI PO 2019 recruitment are 810 for general candidates, SC-ST is 300 and 150 respectively. The OBC has 540 SBI PO posts, whereas under EWS category the number is 200. All candidates awaiting SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result can visit the exam convener’s homepage for latest updates. The steps involved in accessing SBI Probationary Officer Prelims Result 2019 are given below-

Steps to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of State Bank of India sbi.co.in

Step 2- Click on ‘career’ section and search a tab reading download SBI PO Prelims Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details like application/roll number and date of birth

Step 4- Click view SBI Prelims Result tab

Step 5- The SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Take a printout for future reference

After the declaration of prelims result for shortlisted candidates of Probationary Officer posts, the next phase of SBI PO 2019 recruitment, i.e., admit card for SBI PO main exam will take place. The subsequent selection round of the SBI PO 2019 main exam is interview.

