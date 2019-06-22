SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: State Bank of India to Release SBI PO Scores in July 1st Week at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India will release the SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result 2019 on its official website at sbi.co.in.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2019 | The State Bank of India will declare the prelims result of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) posts in the first week of July. The SBI will release the SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result 2019 on its official website sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims examination 2019 for selection of 2,000 probationary officers was held in early June. An online window for downloading the SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result will be activated here.
The category-wise vacancies for SBI PO 2019 recruitment are 810 for general candidates, SC-ST is 300 and 150 respectively. The OBC has 540 SBI PO posts, whereas under EWS category the number is 200. All candidates awaiting SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result can visit the exam convener’s homepage for latest updates. The steps involved in accessing SBI Probationary Officer Prelims Result 2019 are given below-
Steps to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of State Bank of India sbi.co.in
Step 2- Click on ‘career’ section and search a tab reading download SBI PO Prelims Result 2019
Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details like application/roll number and date of birth
Step 4- Click view SBI Prelims Result tab
Step 5- The SBI PO 2019 Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Take a printout for future reference
After the declaration of prelims result for shortlisted candidates of Probationary Officer posts, the next phase of SBI PO 2019 recruitment, i.e., admit card for SBI PO main exam will take place. The subsequent selection round of the SBI PO 2019 main exam is interview.
