SBI PO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,000 State Bank of India Probationary Officer Posts at sbi.co.in; Steps, Details
Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online for SBI PO Recruitment 2019 at bank.sbi or sbi.co.in, their official website.
SBI PO Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India has invited candidates to apply for 2,000 vacant Probationary Officer posts in SBI. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online at bank.sbi or sbi.co.in, their official website. The SBI has set April 22, 2019 as the deadline for application for the post.
SBI PO 2019: Important Dates
Opening date of application: April 2, 2019
Last date of application: April 22, 2019
Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination: 3rd week of May 2019
Online Preliminary Examination: June 8, 9, 15, 16, 2019
Result of Online Preliminary Examination: 1st week of July 2019
Download of Call letter for Online Main Examination: 2nd week of July 2019
Conduct of Online Main Examination: July 20, 2019
Declaration of Result of Main Examination: 3rd week of August 2019
Download of Call Letter for Group Exercises & Interview: 4th week of August 2019
Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview: September 2019
Declaration of Final Result: 2nd week of October 2019
Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training: 2nd week of May 2019 onwards
Conduct of Pre- Examination Training: 4th week of May 2019
SBI PO 2019: No of Vacancies Category-wise
SC: 300 Posts
ST: 150 Posts
OBC: 540 Posts
EWS: 200 Posts
General: 810 Posts
Eligibilty Criteria
Age: Candidates must not be below 21 years and above 30 years of age.
Education: Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Final Year/ Semester candidates may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for the interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 31, 2019.
Candidates with Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before August 31, 2019. Candidates possessing the qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply.
SBI PO 2019: Application Fee
SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 125 as intimation charges. For candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category, the application fee is Rs 750.
Application Fee/Intimation charges once paid will not be refunded on any condition nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.
SBI PO 2019: Selection Process
The selection process comprises of three steps- Preliminary examination, main examination, Group Exercise, and Interview.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
