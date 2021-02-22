SBI PO recruitment 2020: Admit Card for Interview Round Out; Check Details Here

State Bank Of India has activated the link to download the admit card for Probationary Officers interview 2020 on its official website www.sbi.co.in. Aspirants who have been shortlisted for the interview round on the basis of the SBI PO Mains 2020 result, can download the call letter by using their registered login credentials. The SBI PO phase III hall ticket will be available on the website till March 7. The venue and schedule for SBI PO interview 2020 are mentioned in the call letter. Read the steps to download SBI PO interview admit card 2020 and other details below.

How to download SBI PO interview 2020 call letter:

Step 1: The link to download call letter for SBI PO interview 2020 is available on the SBI career portal at https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: On the page, go to the latest announcement column and click on the link to download interview call letter for ‘‘SBI Probationary Officer Recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your registration number and password to log in

Step 4: Download the SBI PO interview admit card and take a hard copy of it

Direct link to download SBI interview call letter 2020

SBI had conducted the PO mains exam on January 29 for the candidates who have qualified prelims exam. The result for the same was declared on February 17 on its official website. SBI PO mains result 2020 is available in pdf form, which aspirants need to download to check their status.

Click on the link to download the mains exam 2020 result pdf

As per the official notification of SBI, the phase III exam will be of 50 marks. The SBI phase III exam 2020 might include a personal interview only or interview of 30 marks and group exercises of 20 marks. Applicants will have to score minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the final selection. The final merit list will be prepared by adding the marks of the mains exam as well as the interview.

For more details click on the link to go through the SBI PO information handout here.