English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Recruitment 2018: 48 Specialist Cadre Officer Jobs, Apply from 7th September 2018
State Bank of India aims to fill 48 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. Check detailed notification on SBI's official careers webpage – sbi.co.in/careers.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
SBI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 48 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official careers webpage – sbi.co.in/careers.
SBI has released Advertisement No: CRPD/SCO/SECURITY & FIRE/2018-19/05, as per which, it is inviting applications for 27 Regular posts of Deputy Manager (Security) and 21 Contractual posts of Fire Officers. The selected candidates could be placed anywhere in India.
Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website tomorrow i.e. 7th September 2018 and apply online once the ‘Apply Online’ tab goes live. The last date to apply for this recruitment process is 24th September 2018.
Selection Process:
SBI will release a list of shortlisted candidates who will be called for Interviews.
Application Fee:
General and Others - Rs.600
SC/ST – Rs.100
Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification, experience, age-limit, skills, job profile, as well as reservation and remuneration details are listed in the official advertisement given below:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1536227734112_ENG_ADV_SCO.pdf
SBI has released Advertisement No: CRPD/SCO/SECURITY & FIRE/2018-19/05, as per which, it is inviting applications for 27 Regular posts of Deputy Manager (Security) and 21 Contractual posts of Fire Officers. The selected candidates could be placed anywhere in India.
Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website tomorrow i.e. 7th September 2018 and apply online once the ‘Apply Online’ tab goes live. The last date to apply for this recruitment process is 24th September 2018.
Selection Process:
SBI will release a list of shortlisted candidates who will be called for Interviews.
Application Fee:
General and Others - Rs.600
SC/ST – Rs.100
Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification, experience, age-limit, skills, job profile, as well as reservation and remuneration details are listed in the official advertisement given below:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1536227734112_ENG_ADV_SCO.pdf
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport Imagined as 2018 BMW Z4 Convertible Roadster Looks Feasible
- Mick Jagger Pledges Donations for Stand-out Performances During Oval Test
- Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold
- Nick's Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Breaks Her Silence on His Engagement with Priyanka
- First Photos of Brie Larson as MCU's Captain Marvel is Here; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...