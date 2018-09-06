SBI Recruitment 2018: 48 Specialist Cadre Officer Jobs, Apply from 7th September 2018

SBI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 48 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official careers webpage – sbi.co.in/careers.SBI has released Advertisement No: CRPD/SCO/SECURITY & FIRE/2018-19/05, as per which, it is inviting applications for 27 Regular posts of Deputy Manager (Security) and 21 Contractual posts of Fire Officers. The selected candidates could be placed anywhere in India.Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website tomorrow i.e. 7th September 2018 and apply online once the ‘Apply Online’ tab goes live. The last date to apply for this recruitment process is 24th September 2018.Selection Process:SBI will release a list of shortlisted candidates who will be called for Interviews.Application Fee:General and Others - Rs.600SC/ST – Rs.100Eligibility Criteria:The educational qualification, experience, age-limit, skills, job profile, as well as reservation and remuneration details are listed in the official advertisement given below: