SBI Recruitment 2018 Begins for 48 Deputy Manager & Security Officer Jobs, Apply before 24th Sept 2018
As per Advertisement No: CRPD/SCO/SECURITY & FIRE/2018-19/05, SBI aims to recruit 27 Deputy Manager (Security) on Regular basis and 21 Fire Officers on Contractual basis.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
SBI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 48 vacancies for the posts of Deputy Manager and Fire Officer under Specialist Cadre Officer category has begun on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) – sbi.co.in/careers.
As per Advertisement No: CRPD/SCO/SECURITY & FIRE/2018-19/05, SBI aims to recruit 27 Deputy Manager (Security) on Regular basis and 21 Fire Officers on Contractual basis. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply online on or before 24th September 2018.
How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2018 for Deputy Manager and Fire Officer?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sbi.co.in/careers/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers (Regular/Contractual) Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/SECURITY & FIRE/2018-19/05
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbiscobaug18/
Application Fee:
General and Others - Rs.600
SC/ST – Rs.100
Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification, experience, age-limit, skills, job profile, as well as reservation and remuneration details are listed in the official advertisement given below:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1536227734112_ENG_ADV_SCO.pdf
Selection Process:
SBI will release a list of shortlisted candidates who will be called for Interviews. The selected candidates could be placed anywhere in India.
