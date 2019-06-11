Take the pledge to vote

SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 579 Specialist Officers Posts by June 12 at bank.sbi/careers

State Bank of India releases official SBI Recruitment 2019 for 579 specialist officers posts at the website bank.sbi/careers

Trending Desk

June 11, 2019
SBI Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India has released an official recruitment notification for hiring 579 Specialist Cadre Officers at its Wealth Management Business Unit on its website onlinesbi.com. The online application process for SBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2019 is still open and will close on June 12 (tomorrow).

The SBI will recruit selected candidates for these posts Head (Product, Investment & Research), Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst), Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-wealth), Relationship Manager (NRI), Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support, and Risk & Compliance Officer. The official notification of SBI Recruitment 2019 can be accessed through this link sbi.co.in

As only one day is left to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019, we have listed steps for filling-in SBI application form, documents to upload, and salary for each posts.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Application Form
Step 1- Visit SBI website or click this direct URLS bank.sbi/careers
Step 2- Register by creating an account id and password
Step 3- With your candidate login credential enter all required details
Step 4- Pay the application fee in online mode as this is only acceptable. For General/EWS/OBC candidates it is Rs 750, while SC/ ST/ PWD applicants have to pay an amount of Rs 125.
Step 5- Separate links for uploading documents is available, click on the respective URL by clicking on upload button.
Step 6- Preview the application form before final submission
Step 7- Submit the application form and take a print out

SBI Recruitment 2019: Documents to upload
Except resume, all other documents have to be uploaded in PDF. Below are the documents necessary to be uploaded-
1. ID Proof
2. Proof of Date of Birth
3. Experience certificates
4. Form-16
5. Recent Photograph: size should not more than 50kb
6. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate
7. Brief Resume: a printout taken on A4 size paper either in DOCX or PDF format with maximum file size of 500 KB has to be uploaded.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Salary
Selected candidates will withdraw the below mentioned salary per annum:
Head: 80-99.62 lakhs
Central Research Team: 25.00 -45.00 lakhs
Relationship Managers- 6- 15.00 lakhs
Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 10- 28.00 lakhs
Customer Relationship Executive: 2- 3 lakhs
Zonal Head Sales: 25- 45.00 lakhs
Central Operation Team Support: 10-15.00 lakhs
Risk & Compliance Officers: 22-27.00 lakhs
