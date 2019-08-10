SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officers Post at sbi.co.in; Last Date August 12

The State Bank of India has released notification for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis. The State Bank of India invites On-line application from Indian citizen for appointment the following Specialist Cadre Officer posts on its official website sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019 for Specialist Cadre Officer posts will end on August 12. Interested candidates are requested to fill in their application forms at the earliest. Further, candidates can read about the SBI Recruitment 2019 notice here

SBI Recruitment 2019: General Information

1. A candidate can apply for one post only.

2. The process of Registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

3. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

4. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

5. Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).

6. In case a candidate is called for interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification and Experience etc.) he/ she will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled for reimbursement of any travelling expenses.

7. Candidates are advised to check Bank's website regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ qualified candidates). The Call letter/ advice, where required, will be sent by e-mail only (No

hard copy will be sent).

8. In case more than one candidate scores same marks at cut-off marks in the final merit list (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked in the merit according to their age in descending order.

9. Hard copy of application & other documents not to be sent to this office.

10. All revision / corrigenda will be hosted only on the Bank’s above-mentioned websites.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Fee Payment

The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and intimation charges of Rs125 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. The fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat.

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website.

