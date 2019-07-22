SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India Invites Applications for Specialist Cadre Officer, DGM posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in by August 12
The SBI’s recruitment drive for vacancy at SCO and DGM posts will begin from Monday, July 22, while the last date to apply for these posts is August 12, 2019.
Image for representation.
SBI Recruitment 2019 for SCO, DGM | The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification to invite applicants for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) and Deputy General Manager (DGM) for 77 vacancies. SBI also took to Twitter to announce that is has vacancy for the post of DGM (Capital Planning/ Asset Liability Management). In the official notification, SBI has highlighted that the interested and eligible candidates can apply for different posts by applying on the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in.
SBI is hiring for the role of Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management). If your work profile matches the job profile, apply now. To know more, visit https://t.co/MxZqeRW2av#SBI #StateBankofIndia #WeAreHiring #Recruitment pic.twitter.com/d4UHufRIQZ— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 22, 2019
SBI is hiring for the role of Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning). If you have the experience and the expertise, apply today. For more details, visit https://t.co/MxZqeRW2av#SBI #StateBankofIndia #WeAreHiring #Recruitment pic.twitter.com/G4FRrhG3GH— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 22, 2019
The SBI’s recruitment drive for vacancy at SCO and DGM posts will begin from Monday, July 22, while the last date to apply for these posts is August 12, 2019. However, the candidate should keep in mind that he/she can apply only for one post.
SBI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details for SCO, DGM posts
• Deputy General Manager: 1 post
• SME Credit Analyst: 11 posts
• SME Credit Analyst: 4 posts
• SME Credit Analyst: 10 posts
• Credit Analyst: 30 posts
• Credit Analyst: 20 posts
SBI Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply online
Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in
Step 2: Look for ‘Careers’ tab to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019
Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can directly visit to check all the vacancies
Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’ and log-in or sign-up your details
Step 5: Complete the SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019 and pay the application fees
Step 6: Once submitted, you will receive the notification from SBI about your application submission.
SBI Recruitment 2019: Application fee
The SBI Recruitment Application fee for General/ OBC/EWS category candidates is fixed at Rs 750, while for SC/ST/PWD category candidates, the application fee is Rs 125.
