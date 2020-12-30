SBI Rolls Out Free Scheme to File Income Tax Returns: All You Need to Know

The deadline to file the Income Tax Returns is fast approaching. And keeping the interests of its customers, the State Bank of India, has rolled out a service that enables them to file their returns for free. Customers can avail the service using the Tax2win on YONO app.

The last date to file your returns is December 31, 2020.

The existing SBI customers, who are yet to file their tax returns, can use this service to avoid further delay. The largest lender informed on its Twitter handle that the service is free for its customers but those who wish to avail assistance from chartered accountant shall pay a minimal charge of Rs 199.

To avail the service, SBI customers can log in to the YONO app on your mobile phones and proceed to shop ‘Shop and Order’. Now select ‘tax and investment’. Now, Tax2Win option will be available, select it for more details. To avail the service of a Chartered Accountant, you will be required to pay Rs 199.

During the process, if there are any issues then you can get in touch on the helpline +91 9660-99-66-55. Alternatively, customers can send an email to support@tax2win.in.

Internet-friendly taxpayers can e-file their tax returns on the Income Tax Department’s website by providing basic information like PAN no, password, date of birth and captcha code to complete the process.

The Income Tax Department extended the deadline to December end, from the original date of July 31, 2020, in wake of the pandemic. The last date for taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited is January 31, 2021.

Also, the due date for furnishing various audit reports was extended to December end. Similarly, the due date for small taxpayers with a tax liability of up to Rs 1 lakh is January 31 next year.