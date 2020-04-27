Take the pledge to vote

SBI Shares 6 Tips to be Safe from Fraudsters: Here's a List

The SBI said people should remember the 'standard rule' of never sharing one’s bank details with any unknown person.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released six protocols to be safe from banking fraudsters. In a tweet, the largest bank of the country has jotted down the tips in the form of a letter addressed to its customers.

In a tweet dated April 23, 2020, SBI wrote a ‘letter for your safety’. It said people should remember the “standard rule” of never sharing one’s bank details with any unknown person.

Adding that it was the bank’s responsibility to safeguard its customers from online scams, the tweet reiterated the message of “Be safe. Bank safe”.

While the first precautionary measure asked people to not click on any unofficial link which asks for “OTP or bank details in regard with EMIs or DBT or Prime Minister Care fund or any other Care fund”.

The letter cautioned users to stand clear of schemes claiming huge cash prizes or job opportunities through the means of SMS, letters, e-mail, phone calls or advertisement.

SBI advised customers to change their bank-related passwords from time to time. It reminded that SBI representatives never send “email/SMS or call their customers for their personal information, password or one time SMS password”.

SBI has advised the account holders to use the bank’s website for the contact number and other details. Do not rely on any bank information found from internet search results.

People were asked to report about any fraud scheme immediately to local police authorities and inform the same to their nearest SBI branch.

