SBI Shuts Kolkata LHO Wing After Employee Tests Positive for Covid-19

State Bank of India has closed down a section of the Local Head Office (LHO) here after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Friday.

The employee is associated with the Liability Centralised Processing Centre located at the 'E' wing of the LHO.

The SBI official said the employee was not attending office for the last 8-10 days and was later found to have contracted the deadly virus.

"Since then, we have sanitised the entire building and the section has been closed till May 11," he said, adding, other departments are functional.

The employee is being treated at a private hospital. "As a responsible organisation, we will have to look into the welfare of all employees and follow the protocol in such challenging circumstances," the official said.

He said another SBI staff, who had travelled to a foreign country, also tested positive, but has recovered now following treatment at a government hospital.