SBI SO Admit Card 2019 Released at sbi.co.in, Download Via Direct Link
The last date to download the exam call letter is October 20. The State Bank of India will conduct State Bank of India SO exam 2019 on October 20.
Representative image.
SBI SO Exam 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has published SBI SO Admit Card 2019 for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) Recruitment Exam 2019 on Thursday, October 19.
The SBI SO Admit Card 2019 was released by the State Bank of India on its official website https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html
Candidates who have applied for the Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment exam are advised to download the call letter at the earliest. Further, candidates can download SBI SO Admit Card 2019 via direct link here.
SBI SO Exam 2019 admit card: Know how to download
Step 1: Visit the official SBI website: //sbi.co.in/careers/
Step 2: Click on RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (Download Online Exam Call Letter)
Step 3: Look for "Download Online Exam Call Letter" and click on it
Step 4: A new window will open, Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth
Step 5: Enter the Captcha code
Step 6: SBI SO Exam 2019 admit card will be displayed
Step 7: Download it and take print out of the same.
Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card. Applications should make a note that nobody will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card
