English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at sbi.co.in, 119 Posts, Apply Before 7th April 2018
State Bank of India is inviting online applications from candidates for engagement on regular and contractual basis mainly for its Mumbai and Delhi locations as well as rest of India.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 begins today at State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website – sbi.co.in. As per ADVERTISEMENT NO. CRPD/SCO/2017-18/11 released by SBI, the Bank is inviting online applications from candidates for engagement on regular and contractual basis mainly for its Mumbai and Delhi locations as well as rest of India. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 7th April 2018.
How to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the career’s page of the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under
‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI (Law & Special Management Executive)(Apply Online from 20-03-2018 to 07-04-2018)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for Registration’
Step 4 – Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbiscofmar18/
Application Fee:
General and OBC Candidates – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.100
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Special Management Executive (MMGS-III): 35
Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (contractual): 1
Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (regular): 1
Deputy Manager (Law) MMGS-II: 82
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 - Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification, job profile, pay scale, age-limit differs for the posts mentioned above therefore candidates must ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1521469978176_CRPD_RECTRUITMENT_SCO_ENGLISH.pdf
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by an Interview.
Also Watch
How to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the career’s page of the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under
‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI (Law & Special Management Executive)(Apply Online from 20-03-2018 to 07-04-2018)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for Registration’
Step 4 – Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbiscofmar18/
Application Fee:
General and OBC Candidates – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.100
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Special Management Executive (MMGS-III): 35
Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (contractual): 1
Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (regular): 1
Deputy Manager (Law) MMGS-II: 82
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 - Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification, job profile, pay scale, age-limit differs for the posts mentioned above therefore candidates must ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1521469978176_CRPD_RECTRUITMENT_SCO_ENGLISH.pdf
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes