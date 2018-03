SBI SO Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at sbi.co.in, 119 Posts, Apply Before 7th April 2018

SBI SO Recruitment 2018 begins today at State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website – sbi.co.in. As per ADVERTISEMENT NO. CRPD/SCO/2017-18/11 released by SBI, the Bank is inviting online applications from candidates for engagement on regular and contractual basis mainly for its Mumbai and Delhi locations as well as rest of India. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 7th April 2018.Step 1 – Visit the career’s page of the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI (Law & Special Management Executive)(Apply Online from 20-03-2018 to 07-04-2018)’Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for Registration’Step 4 – Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral and OBC Candidates – Rs.600SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.100Special Management Executive (MMGS-III): 35Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (contractual): 1Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (regular): 1Deputy Manager (Law) MMGS-II: 82The educational qualification, job profile, pay scale, age-limit differs for the posts mentioned above therefore candidates must ascertain their eligibility before applying:Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by an Interview.