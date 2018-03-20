GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at sbi.co.in, 119 Posts, Apply Before 7th April 2018

State Bank of India is inviting online applications from candidates for engagement on regular and contractual basis mainly for its Mumbai and Delhi locations as well as rest of India.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 20, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI SO Recruitment 2018 begins today at State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website – sbi.co.in. As per ADVERTISEMENT NO. CRPD/SCO/2017-18/11 released by SBI, the Bank is inviting online applications from candidates for engagement on regular and contractual basis mainly for its Mumbai and Delhi locations as well as rest of India. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 7th April 2018.

How to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the career’s page of the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under
‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI (Law & Special Management Executive)(Apply Online from 20-03-2018 to 07-04-2018)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for Registration’
Step 4 – Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbiscofmar18/

Application Fee:
General and OBC Candidates – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.100

SBI SO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Special Management Executive (MMGS-III): 35
Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (contractual): 1
Deputy General Manager (Law) TEGS-VI (regular): 1
Deputy Manager (Law) MMGS-II: 82

SBI SO Recruitment 2018 - Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification, job profile, pay scale, age-limit differs for the posts mentioned above therefore candidates must ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1521469978176_CRPD_RECTRUITMENT_SCO_ENGLISH.pdf

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by an Interview.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
