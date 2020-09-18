SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Application form available on official website sbi.co.in, check details here

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released the application forms for various specialist cadre officer posts. The online application is available on the official website https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Candidates can submit the application form by October 8. There are total 92 vacancies for the posts of manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consultant analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist.

How to fill SBI SO application form 2020

Step 1: Go to Official website https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: click on latest announcement tab

Step 3: Click on the application links

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application and take a print out of it.

Before filling up the application form candidates are advised to go through the official notifications. They contain all details about the post, number of vacancies, eligibility criteria etc. The number of vacancies and eligibility criteria vary according to the posts. Students can go through the notifications by clicking on the links provided here

SBI SO 2020: Recruitment process

The selection of candidates will be conducted in two phases- shortlisting and interview. The candidates will be called for interview on the basis of various parameters decided by shortlisting committee. The committee will be constituted by bank. The candidates who will be called for the interview will have to carry all the required documents with them. The interview will be of total 100 marks. Candidates will be called for further process on the basis of the marks scored in the interview.

Number of vacancies for each posts are given below

• Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- 11 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-17 Posts

• Manger (Retail Products) - 5 Posts

• Data Trainer- 1 Post

• Data Translator- 1 Post

• Senior Consultant Analyst - 1 Post

• Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 1 Post

• Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship - 5 Posts

• Data Protection Officer- 1 Post

• Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)- 11 Posts

• Manager (Data Scientist) -11 Posts

• Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 5 Posts

• Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) - 5 Posts

• Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) - 5 Posts

• Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) - 3 Posts

• Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) - 2 Posts

• Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)- 2 Posts

• Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) - 1 Post

• Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)- 4 Posts