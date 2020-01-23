Take the pledge to vote

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India Begins Application Process; Check Details on sbi.co.in

The interested and eligible candidates can fill the SBI SO Application Form till February 12, while the last date for printing a candidate’s application is February 23.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India Begins Application Process; Check Details on sbi.co.in
A file photo of an SBI branch in Kolkata. (Reuters)

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 | The State Bank of India has started the Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers for the year 2020. The SBI SO Application process has begun on the official website of the bank. All the interested candidates can apply for SBI recruitment for posts of the SO on the website sbi.co.in .

As revealed in the official notification, the application process for SBI SO Recruitment begins on January 23, 2020. The interested and eligible candidates can fill the SBI SO Application Form till February 12, while the last date for printing a candidate’s application is February 23.

There are a total of 2 posts under the unreserved category which will be filled through this recruitment drive. While one position is for senior special executive (data analyst), another one is for senior executive (statistics). The job location for both the jobs is preferably Jaipur.

Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ section.

Step 3: From the ‘Latest Announcements’ section, click on ‘Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in SBI’

Step 4: Register yourself using required details.

Step 5: Once registered, log-in using the registration number and password.

Step 6: Fill the SBI SO Application Form 2020 using the details and upload supporting documents.

Step 7: Pay the Application Fee and submit.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Read the detailed vacancy notification here .

