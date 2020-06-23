SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India Invites Application for 20 Positions for Selection Without Exam

The State Bank of India has invited applications to fill in the post of Specialist Cadre Officers. The SBI SO Recruitment 2020 process has already begun and applicants are invited to submit duly-filled application forms on the official website of the centralized bank at sbi.co.in.

One of the interesting points during the ongoing SBI SO Recruitment Process 2020 is that the hiring is being conducted without any selection exam. Interested candidates who wants to apply for the position SBI SO can fill in the detailed application form, along with uploading all the required documents which includes resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification and experience certificate.

As mentioned in the detailed notification, the “short listing will be provisional without verification of documents.” The documents will be verified at the time of the interview. If any aspirant is found guilty over submitting fake documents, his or her candidature will be cancelled.

It is important to note that if two or more candidates score same marks in the final merit list, they will be ranked in the list according to their age in descending order.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification Required

CA/ MBA (Finance) / PGDM (Finance) /PGDBM(Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree (two years full time regular course) from Recognized University/College.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Fee payment

A candidate will have to pay the non-refundable application fees and intimation charges of Rs 750 for General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Meanwhile, there is no application fee for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates. The fee payment will only be done through online mode.

To read the complete notification and apply online for SBI SO Recruitment 2020, visit the direct link.