Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

SBI Staff Commits Rs 100 Crore for PM-CARES Fund to Fight COVID-19

The SBI in a statement said its around 2,56,000 employees have decided to contribute two days' salary to the PM CARES Fund. With this collective effort, Rs 100 crore will be donated to the Fund.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SBI Staff Commits Rs 100 Crore for PM-CARES Fund to Fight COVID-19
Picture for Representation.

New Delhi: Employees of SBI have donated Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's largest lender in a statement said its around 2,56,000 employees have decided to contribute two days' salary to the PM CARES Fund.

With this collective effort and commitment of SBI employees, Rs 100 crore will be donated to the Fund, it added.

"It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that all our employees voluntarily came forward to pledge their two days' salary to the PM CARES Fund. We at SBI would keep continuing our support to the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

At this time of crisis, SBI is committed to providing best possible banking services to its customers, the bank said.

Last week, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of annual profit for 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight Covid-19.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram