English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBTE Results 2017 Declared at sbtebihar.gov.in; Download Now!
Although a notification on http://sbteonline.in/ read, ‘Results are now available for Sem - I/II, III & V (OLD/NEW Syllabus) Exam - 2017(ODD), held in Dec-2017.’; however only the results of Semester I 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental along with Semester II 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental are available on the official website.
a view of the website of SBTE, Bihar.
SBTE Online Results 2017 for Semesters One and Two (old syllabus) have been declared by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar on its official website - sbtebihar.gov.in.
SBTE had organized these exams in December 2017, last year. Although a notification on http://sbteonline.in/ read, ‘Results are now available for Sem - I/II, III & V (OLD/NEW Syllabus) Exam - 2017(ODD), held in Dec-2017.’; however only the results of Semester I 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental along with Semester II 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental are available on the official website.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can check and download their result by following the instructions below:
How to check SBTE Online Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://sbtebihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
‘Results of Semester I & II 2017 (Old Syllabus) have been released on this website.’
Step 3 – Select your Semester and type Roll number, and click on Go
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://sbtebihar.gov.in/Scripts/RQuery.asp
‘For proper printout of results, set margins to 0.5 inches on all sides in Page-Setup of IE’ read a note on the website.
Also Watch
SBTE had organized these exams in December 2017, last year. Although a notification on http://sbteonline.in/ read, ‘Results are now available for Sem - I/II, III & V (OLD/NEW Syllabus) Exam - 2017(ODD), held in Dec-2017.’; however only the results of Semester I 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental along with Semester II 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental are available on the official website.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can check and download their result by following the instructions below:
How to check SBTE Online Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://sbtebihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
‘Results of Semester I & II 2017 (Old Syllabus) have been released on this website.’
Step 3 – Select your Semester and type Roll number, and click on Go
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://sbtebihar.gov.in/Scripts/RQuery.asp
‘For proper printout of results, set margins to 0.5 inches on all sides in Page-Setup of IE’ read a note on the website.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raghu Ram is in Love Again, Announces Relationship with Natalie Di Lucio Less Than 2 Months After Divorce
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold