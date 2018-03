SBTE Results 2017 Declared at sbtebihar.gov.in; Download Now!

SBTE Online Results 2017 for Semesters One and Two (old syllabus) have been declared by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar on its official website - sbtebihar.gov.in.SBTE had organized these exams in December 2017, last year. Although a notification on http://sbteonline.in/ read, ‘Results are now available for Sem - I/II, III & V (OLD/NEW Syllabus) Exam - 2017(ODD), held in Dec-2017.’; however only the results of Semester I 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental along with Semester II 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental are available on the official website.Candidates who had appeared for the same can check and download their result by following the instructions below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://sbtebihar.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,‘Results of Semester I & II 2017 (Old Syllabus) have been released on this website.’Step 3 – Select your Semester and type Roll number, and click on GoStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference‘For proper printout of results, set margins to 0.5 inches on all sides in Page-Setup of IE’ read a note on the website.