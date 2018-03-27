GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SBTE Results 2017 Declared at sbtebihar.gov.in; Download Now!

Contributor Content

Updated:March 27, 2018, 6:50 PM IST
a view of the website of SBTE, Bihar.
SBTE Online Results 2017 for Semesters One and Two (old syllabus) have been declared by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar on its official website - sbtebihar.gov.in.

SBTE had organized these exams in December 2017, last year. Although a notification on http://sbteonline.in/ read, ‘Results are now available for Sem - I/II, III & V (OLD/NEW Syllabus) Exam - 2017(ODD), held in Dec-2017.’; however only the results of Semester I 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental along with Semester II 2017 (Even) regular and compartmental are available on the official website.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can check and download their result by following the instructions below:

How to check SBTE Online Results 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://sbtebihar.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
‘Results of Semester I & II 2017 (Old Syllabus) have been released on this website.’

Step 3 – Select your Semester and type Roll number, and click on Go

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://sbtebihar.gov.in/Scripts/RQuery.asp

‘For proper printout of results, set margins to 0.5 inches on all sides in Page-Setup of IE’ read a note on the website.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
