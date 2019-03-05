English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Acquits Six Death Row Convicts, Asks Maharashtra Govt to Give Rs 5 Lakh Each as Compensation
A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri came down heavily on the shoddy investigation and the prosecution in the matter and directed the Chief Secretary of the state to initiate an inquiry to bring erring police officers to book.
Illustration of Supreme Court. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a severe indictment of the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered it to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to six men who were falsely implicated in a murder case and sentenced to death.
A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri came down heavily on the shoddy investigation and the prosecution in the matter and directed the Chief Secretary of the state to initiate an inquiry to bring erring police officers to book.
Ankush Maruti Shinde, Rajyappa Shinde, Raju Mhasu Shinde and three others were held guilty of gang rape and killing five members of a family during a robbery in June 2003. Of the six accused in the case, the trial court in Nasik sentenced Ankush, Rajyappa and Raju to death, and the Bombay High Court also confirmed their punishment in 2007.
While deciding the appeal of the trio in 2009, the Supreme Court held the crime to be barbaric and sentenced all six convicts to death. "The murders were not only cruel, brutal but were diabolic," the Supreme Court had held while saying not just three but all six deserved to be hanged till death.
Later, following an inquiry that established he was less than 18 at the time of the crime, Ankush was sent to a juvenile justice board. The other five sought reconsideration of the verdict against them that was decided by a three-judge bench on Tuesday.
Reading out the verdict, Justice MR Shah said all the accused have been acquitted of all the charges. The judge added that since the accused were made to spend 16 years behind bars for a crime they did not commit, the state government is directed to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to all of them.
The bench also ordered further investigation into the matter, besides ordering a separate inquiry into the false implication. The court has asked the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.
A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri came down heavily on the shoddy investigation and the prosecution in the matter and directed the Chief Secretary of the state to initiate an inquiry to bring erring police officers to book.
Ankush Maruti Shinde, Rajyappa Shinde, Raju Mhasu Shinde and three others were held guilty of gang rape and killing five members of a family during a robbery in June 2003. Of the six accused in the case, the trial court in Nasik sentenced Ankush, Rajyappa and Raju to death, and the Bombay High Court also confirmed their punishment in 2007.
While deciding the appeal of the trio in 2009, the Supreme Court held the crime to be barbaric and sentenced all six convicts to death. "The murders were not only cruel, brutal but were diabolic," the Supreme Court had held while saying not just three but all six deserved to be hanged till death.
Later, following an inquiry that established he was less than 18 at the time of the crime, Ankush was sent to a juvenile justice board. The other five sought reconsideration of the verdict against them that was decided by a three-judge bench on Tuesday.
Reading out the verdict, Justice MR Shah said all the accused have been acquitted of all the charges. The judge added that since the accused were made to spend 16 years behind bars for a crime they did not commit, the state government is directed to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to all of them.
The bench also ordered further investigation into the matter, besides ordering a separate inquiry into the false implication. The court has asked the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Best Brother in the World' Ibrahim, See Pic
- Sooryavanshi: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Rule the Roost Next Eid
- 10 Times Rhea Kapoor Showed Us How to Break Fashion Rules & Still Look Trendy
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results