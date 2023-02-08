The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to constitute a bench to look into the review petition filed by Delhi Police challenging the acquittal of the three convicts in the Chhawla gang rape case. CJI Chandrachud said the bench will include him, Justice S Ravindra Bhatt and Bela M Trivedi.

Delhi Police had filed a review petition before Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of all three convicts in the Chhawla gang rape and murder case. Police said that one of the convicts has been arrested in a robbery-murder case in January this year after his release from jail.

While filing the plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, said that one of the accused acquitted by this court has recently slit a throat of a person.

“What I am saying is that all these accused, who were acquitted are hardened criminals. Therefore, we are seeking review of last year’s verdict,” Mehta said, adding that a three-judge bench headed by the then CJI had pronounced the verdict.

CJI Chandrachud then said it will constitute a bench of himself and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi to hear the review plea.

Mehta then requested the court to accord open court hearing on the review plea. The bench said it is up to the new bench to decide upon an open court hearing plea. “We will see to it, when the new bench takes up the matter”, the CJI said.

The man, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Chhawla gang rape and murder case, along with his accomplice, killed an auto-rickshaw driver on January 26 because they were looking for a “soft target”, police officers aware of the matter had said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned on Wednesday urged the top court for an urgent hearing on the review petition and to consider an open court hearing of the matter.

CJI DY Chandrachud said he will consider the plea and constitute a three-judge bench headed by him.

Read all the Latest India News here