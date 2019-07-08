Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Agrees to Hear Plea Challenging Bombay HC Order Upholding Law Granting Marathas Reservation

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing. It decided to fix the petition for deliberations on July 12.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SC Agrees to Hear Plea Challenging Bombay HC Order Upholding Law Granting Marathas Reservation
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to uphold the law by which the Maratha community would get reservation in admissions and government jobs in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing.

It decided to fix the petition for deliberations on July 12.

The plea was filed in the apex court by Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of an NGO, "Youth for Equality".

It challenges the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in the state.

The plea said the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which provided a 12 per cent and a 13 per cent quota to the Maratha community in education and jobs respectively, breached the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgment in the Indira Sahwney case, also known as the "Mandal verdict".

The Maharashtra government had also filed a caveat in the top court anticipating challenge to the verdict passed by the high court, saying no ex-parte order should be passed on any plea challenging the June 27 judgment of the high court without hearing the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram