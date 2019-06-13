SC Agrees to Hear Plea of Students Claiming Wrong Answer Keys of NEET UG 2019 Tomorrow
The petition filed by four Hyderabad-based students said that National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the exam issued wrong answer keys and therefore jeopardised the career prospects of the aspirants who sat for the exam.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear tomorrow a plea of medical aspirants, who claimed that the answer key of five questions asked in NEET(UG)-2019 exam was wrong and the paper needs to be quashed.
A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi agreed to hear the plea filed by four students who appeared for the exam.
The petition filed by four Hyderabad-based students — Kayathi Mohan Reddy and three others through advocate Mahfooz Nazki, said that National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the exam issued wrong answer keys and therefore jeopardised the career prospects of the aspirants who sat for the exam.
The exam was conducted on May 5 and the official answer key was issued on May 29 to the questions asked in the examination.
"Upon perusal of the key, the petitioners were shocked to note that answers to a number of questions were demonstrably wrong," the plea said.
The students said they gave the representation about the errors in the official answer key on May 30 and subsequently on June 5, a revised answer key was published.
"Pertinently, no option was given to the candidates to file any objections. To the shock and chagrin of the petitioners, not only did the key continue to have errors, some answers that had been correctly notified earlier, stood changed to a wrong answer," the petition said.
"...it is thus ex-facie evident that the whole exercise of examination conducted by the respondent no. 1 (NTA) is grossly illegal, arbitrary and impinges upon the constitutional and fundamental rights of the Petitioners herein and is vitiated in terms of the law laid down by this Court", it said.
The plea said, "The respondents have not only failed to rectify the defects/errors in the question papers but have also refused to accept any representations sought to be made by the petitioners in respect of the revised key. The whole process is, therefore vitiated and is liable to be set aside".
