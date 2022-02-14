SC Allows CBI to Probe Death of 17-year-old Girl in Thanjavur Allegedly Coerced to Convert to Christianity

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBI to probe the death by suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras HC order.

The top court said that there are two aspects of the matter, one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI. The apex court said it might not be appropriate for it to interject in the investigation of the CBI but it will issue notice on the first aspect.

“Issue notice returnable in three weeks… In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue," the bench said. The high court on January 31 had transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The teen had died by suicide after consuming poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9 and died 10 days later. In a video, the girl alleged that the hostel warden had forced her to clean the hostel and do maintenance work.

The hostel warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act apart from charges of abetting suicide.

The girl’s parents allege that there had been an attempt to convert the family to Christianity and are seeking an investigation in the matter.

The allegations have taken a political turn with the BJP asking for an investigation and urging the state’s DMK government to punish those responsible.

