SC Allows Former Royal, ex-MP’s Son to End Marriage After They Say ‘Sorry’ to Each Other Before Judges

Saying ‘sorry’ to each other before the Supreme Court judges, a couple has decided to part ways over irretrievable differences in marriage.The top court recorded the apologies expressed by the couple, and agreed to end their marriage by exercising its extraordinary powers.“The petitioner-husband has submitted that he feels sorry on whatever has gone wrong on his part. The respondent–wife also submits that if she has done anything wrong, she feels sorry for that,” recorded the court in its order.The couple was married in 2010 in a lavish ceremony. The woman belongs to the family of a former princely state whereas the man is son of a former MP.The couple, who had marital discord cases pending in Mumbai, were previously given more than six months to resolve their differences but they failed to do so.The bench, headed by Justice Kurian Joseph, had asked the couple to show up when they submitted their desire to split. After interacting with the judges on the bench, the couple further said they were apologetic if the other partner suffered agony and trauma because of their respective behaviour.Following this, the court specifically recorded their apologies and went ahead with letting them part ways on mutually agreeable terms.As monetary consideration, the man offered to pay Rs 5 crore in full and final settlement of all claims, and the wife agreed.The bench noted the undertaking, and said that out of Rs 5 crore, the man will pay Rs 3.5 crore on or before January 31, 2019. The remaining Rs 1.5 crore shall be paid within one year thereafter.“The petitioner will furnish a post-dated cheque for an amount of Rs 1.5 Crores along with Rs 3.5 Crores. The parties may draw up the formal settlement in terms of the submissions made and also take further steps for putting a quietus to all the litigations,” added the court in its order. It fixed November 14 to ratify the settlement formally.