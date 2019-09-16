Take the pledge to vote

SC Allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to Visit 4 Districts in J&K, Restricts Him From Holding Political Rally

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister can visit four districts -- Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Anantnag -- to meet people.

News18.com

September 16, 2019
SC Allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to Visit 4 Districts in J&K, Restricts Him From Holding Political Rally
File photo of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but said he cannot hold any political rally there.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister can visit four districts -- Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag -- to meet people.

The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer, was told by senior advocate A M Singhvi, who was appearing for Azad, that he wants to meet the people and inquire about their welfare.

Singhvi said Azad had tried to visit the state thrice, but was turned back from the airport.

Azad, who has filed the petition in his personal capacity, had said on Sunday that it was "apolitical". In his plea, Azad has also sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members and relatives.

In his petition before the top court, Azad has also sought permission to check on social conditions after a clampdown was imposed by the authorities following the scrapping of the state's special status.

