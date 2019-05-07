Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Allows Karti Chidambaram to Travel Abroad in May, Asks to File Undertaking

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said this nod to travel abroad was subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
SC Allows Karti Chidambaram to Travel Abroad in May, Asks to File Undertaking
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases being probed by the ED and CBI, to travel to the US, Germany and Spain this month.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said this nod to travel abroad was subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.

The apex court had in January granted Karti, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary general of the Supreme Court.

The top court had also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

Karti is facing criminal cases which are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

One of the cases relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.
