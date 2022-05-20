The Supreme Court-appointed committee on Friday held that the 2019 encounter at Hyderabad was fake and recommended that the 10 police officers be tried for murder for killing of four rape and murder accused.

The panel said that the police version claiming that the accused snatched pistol and tried to escape was unbelievable and not backed by evidence.

“In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect,” NDTV quoted the report as saying.

Earlier in January this year, the Justice Sirpurkar Commission constituted by the Supreme Court to probe into the alleged encounter had submitted its report in a sealed cover to the apex court.

In 2019, 27-year-old veterinarian, was kidnapped, raped and murdered near a toll plaza at Tondupally, Shamshabad and her body was dumped and burnt at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Accused Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen were arrested after the gang rape and murder of the doctor in November 2019. Police said the accused were killed in an encounter on December 6, 2019, as they tried to flee during collection of evidence at the spot.

The commission had earlier said in July 2020 that it could not complete the probe due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus. The commission said its members were unable to carry out spot inspection and hold an open hearing ahead of preparing a report on its investigations.

