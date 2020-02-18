SC-appointed Interlocutors Likely to Visit Shaheen Bagh Tomorrow, Persuade Anti-CAA Protesters to Clear Road

New Delhi: Mediators appointed by the Supreme Court while hearing a plea against a road blockade, the result of anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, are likely to visit the site on Wednesday.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph on Monday appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to mediate with the demonstrators and persuade them to move the protest elsewhere. The court also suggested that the advocates seek help from former information commissioner and IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah.

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh, however, had varied opinions about the interlocutors' visit. While some respected the court's decision, others were skeptical that the discussion would be limited to the issue of clearing the road and not the purpose behind the protest.

"We respect the Supreme Court's decision, but the mediators should visit the site and address people from the stage of Shaheen Bagh,” said Zainulabddin, 29, a resident of the area. He said all that the protesters want is for the government to dismiss the “black law”, referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Alexander Feleming, 65, said, "If the interlocutors visit Shaheen Bagh, we would first like to hear what they have to say and will respond only afterwards. We do not want to predict anything. But, we request them to give us everything in writing and will respond in the same way, so that our view can be presented before the Supreme Court."

Another protester, who did not wish to be named, was concerned that everyone wanted them to vacate the road, but no one wanted to pay attention towards why they were protesting in the first place.

"We ourselves are affected by the protest. Women have been sitting on the road for months and we feel bad about it," he said. "No one is concerned about us or our issues, all they (Centre) wants is for us to vacate the road."

The Supreme Court on Monday said while protest against a law is a fundamental right, blocking of public roads is a matter of concern and there has to be a balancing factor.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by advocate Amit Sahni seeking directions to the Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, a section of which has been blocked by anti-CAA protesters since December 15.

