Supreme Court Appoints Former Judge DK Jain as First Ombudsman in BCCI
A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre announced the name of retired Justice D K Jain as the ombudsman in the BCCI.
File image of the Supreme Court and the BCCI Logo. (PTI Images)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday appointed its former judge, Justice D K Jain as the first ombudsman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre said: "We are happy that by consent of the parties and the suggestions, the name of retired Justice D K Jain has been agreed to be appointed as the ombudsman in the BCCI.
"We accordingly appoint Justice (retired) D K Jain as first ombudsman in the BCCI
