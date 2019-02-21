LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Supreme Court Appoints Former Judge DK Jain as First Ombudsman in BCCI

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre announced the name of retired Justice D K Jain as the ombudsman in the BCCI.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
File image of the Supreme Court and the BCCI Logo. (PTI Images)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday appointed its former judge, Justice D K Jain as the first ombudsman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre said: "We are happy that by consent of the parties and the suggestions, the name of retired Justice D K Jain has been agreed to be appointed as the ombudsman in the BCCI.

"We accordingly appoint Justice (retired) D K Jain as first ombudsman in the BCCI
