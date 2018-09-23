SC Appoints Retd Judge to Inquire if Indore-based Coloniser Duped 600 Plot Buyers

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of an Indore-based coloniser, and appointed a retired district judge to inquire into the allegations of his duping more than 600 people.The Court rejected a plea by Pramod Barasinghe to extend the interim bail after taking into account the gravity of accusations levelled by the Madhya Pradesh government against the promoter of Ishan Township."The interim bail granted to the petitioner stands cancelled and he will report to the Superintendent of the concerned jail within 24 hours," stated the recent court order.Earlier, Barasinghe had been let out on interim bail to enable him execute power of attorney in favour of his aides so that sale deeds could be executed in favour of the investors.But later in the Court, the state government pointed out that the permission to divert agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes has not been granted to Barasinghe's firm and further that his licence for colonizing has also expired.Some of the purchasers also submitted that no objection certificate is not available with Barasinghe for carrying out development and in fact no development has been carried out."In other words, it is submitted that more than 600 persons are duped by the petitioner," noted the bench, headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, in its order.The Court then deemed it appropriate to appoint a retired district judge to look into the accusations and submit a report within three months."It appears to us that since there are a large number of persons involved (over 600), it would be appropriate if a retired District Judge looks into the various allegations made by the State of Madhya Pradesh as well as by the purchasers of land from the petitioner," said the bench.The apex court asked the Principal Registrar in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to appoint a retired district judge on its behalf and assign the task.The case will now come up for hearing after the report is submitted by the retired judge.