SC Approves Scheme that Grants Minimum Rs 4 Lakh Compensation to Rape Survivors
The Supreme Court ruled that state governments can grant a higher compensation but not less.
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday approved a scheme that grants a compensation of minimum Rs 4 lakh and maximum Rs 7 lakh to the survivors of rape and sexual assault.
The top court ruled that state governments can grant a higher compensation but not less.
The scheme, to be launched on October 2, will be applicable across India. All trial courts will now apply the scheme when hearing rape cases.
