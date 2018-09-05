GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SC Approves Scheme that Grants Minimum Rs 4 Lakh Compensation to Rape Survivors

The Supreme Court ruled that state governments can grant a higher compensation but not less.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday approved a scheme that grants a compensation of minimum Rs 4 lakh and maximum Rs 7 lakh to  the survivors of rape and sexual assault.

The top court ruled that state governments can grant a higher compensation but not less.

The scheme, to be launched on October 2, will be applicable across India.   All trial courts will now apply the scheme when hearing rape cases.
