Supreme Court Asks Assam to Explain 'Communal' Statements by New NRC Coordinator
A petition was also heard in which it was stated that around 60 children have been excluded from NRC but their parents have been granted citizenship. To this, the Centre and the Assam government said such children will not be separated from their parents.
Supreme Court. (Image: Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.
"He should not be saying all this. You (Assam government) have to explain this. Whatever you want. He should not be saying all this," a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde observed after senior advocate Kapil Sibal drew the attention to the alleged statement made by the state NRC coordinator.
The bench was hearing the petition which also sought removal of the state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma. Several other petitions have been filed relating to the NRC in Assam and the bench issued notices to the Centre and Assam Govt and sought response within four weeks.
A petition was also heard in which it was stated that around 60 children have been excluded from the NRC but their parents have been granted citizenship through NRC.
Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Assam government, said such children will not be separated from their parents.
In the order, the bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said children whose parents have been granted citizenship through NRC will not be sent to detention centre. The response on the petition has to be filed in 4 weeks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Do I Look Pregnant? Will Ask You When I Will Plan, Says Deepika Padukone to Reporter
- 'Not Angry, Young Man?' Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Post JNU Attack Causes Furore Online
- Upgrade Your PC to Windows 10 For Free Right Now; No Windows 7 Updates From January 14
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Fitbit Versa 2 Review: No Surprise That Google Really Wanted to Own This Brilliance