1-min read

Supreme Court Asks Assam to Explain 'Communal' Statements by New NRC Coordinator

A petition was also heard in which it was stated that around 60 children have been excluded from NRC but their parents have been granted citizenship. To this, the Centre and the Assam government said such children will not be separated from their parents.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Supreme Court. (Image: Network18 Creatives)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.

"He should not be saying all this. You (Assam government) have to explain this. Whatever you want. He should not be saying all this," a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde observed after senior advocate Kapil Sibal drew the attention to the alleged statement made by the state NRC coordinator.

The bench was hearing the petition which also sought removal of the state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma. Several other petitions have been filed relating to the NRC in Assam and the bench issued notices to the Centre and Assam Govt and sought response within four weeks.

A petition was also heard in which it was stated that around 60 children have been excluded from the NRC but their parents have been granted citizenship through NRC.

Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Assam government, said such children will not be separated from their parents.

In the order, the bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said children whose parents have been granted citizenship through NRC will not be sent to detention centre. The response on the petition has to be filed in 4 weeks.

