SC Asks Centre to Appoint Member to Apex Consumer Panel

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to appoint "soon" a member to the apex consumer panel after it was told that the proposal to that effect was with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The direction came during the hearing of a plea by a member, who is retiring on August 30, of the National Consumer Disputes Redresal Commission (NCDRC) that his term may be extended till appointment of his successor to his post is made by the government.

"The finalisation of the selections and appointments of members of NCDRC does not brook further delay. We hope and trust that the appointments to NCDRC shall be made soon," a bench headed by Justice L Naheswara Rao said in its order. Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that the recommendations made by the Selection Committee are under consideration of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The bench, which also comprised Justices Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, then extended by one month the service of the member.

As per the NCDRC website, member Prem Narain, a former IAS officer of 1978 batch, was set to retire on August 30. Narain had joined National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission as Member on August, 31, 2015.