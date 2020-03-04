Supreme Court Asks Delhi High Court to Hear Pleas on Hate Speeches on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the Centre’s plea for more time and said all petitions related to the violence in Delhi last week, including those of the hate speech, should be heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday.

Expressing concern over the long adjournment, the Supreme Court said: “We aren't saying the HC doesn't have any reason but the period for which the hearing has been adjourned may not be good. We propose Delhi HC should hear this on Friday.”

The bench added, “In riots, violence cannot be curbed by courts. But just because there is no violence, it does not mean that courts can give such long adjournments.” The court also added that the high court may explore the possibility of amicable resolution of the dispute.

A bunch of petitions were filed in the top court by the victims of the violence that left at least 46 dead in northeast Delhi, asking for action against the BJP leaders responsible for hate speech, which allegedly incited the riots.

