SC Asks Govt to Take Steps to Regulate Taxi Services Like Ola, Uber to Improve Women's Safety
A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.
Representative image (REUTERS)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take appropriate steps to regulate app-based taxi services like Ola and Uber in the country.
A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.
The bench also comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the issue of regulation of cab aggregators.
When the counsel appearing for the Centre said that it will require amendment in law, the court said, "you have to do it".
