'Periodically Monitor' Morbi Bridge Collapse Probe, Related Incidents: SC Directs Gujarat HC

The Supreme Court directed Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other matter in connection to the Morbi bridge collapse incident. The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, leaving over 140 dead, including 47 children.

During the hearing, the court had also called the Morbi incident an “enormous tragedy".

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that as a division bench headed by the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice has already taken a suo motu note of the incident and has passed several orders, it will not hear the petitions as of now.

It, however, permitted a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost his two relatives in the incident, to move the high court with their pleas seeking independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their family members.

The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later.

Read all the Latest India News here