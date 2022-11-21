CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » 'Periodically Monitor' Morbi Bridge Collapse Probe, Related Incidents: SC Directs Gujarat HC
1-MIN READ

'Periodically Monitor' Morbi Bridge Collapse Probe, Related Incidents: SC Directs Gujarat HC

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 14:28 IST

Rajkot, India

At least 140 people died after the Morbi bridge collapsed in Gujarat on October 30. (AFP)

At least 140 people died after the Morbi bridge collapsed in Gujarat on October 30. (AFP)

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, leaving over 140 dead including 47 children.

The Supreme Court directed Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other matter in connection to the Morbi bridge collapse incident. The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, leaving over 140 dead, including 47 children.

During the hearing, the court had also called the Morbi incident an “enormous tragedy".

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that as a division bench headed by the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice has already taken a suo motu note of the incident and has passed several orders, it will not hear the petitions as of now.

It, however, permitted a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost his two relatives in the incident, to move the high court with their pleas seeking independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their family members.

RELATED NEWS

The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 21, 2022, 14:12 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 14:28 IST