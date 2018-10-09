SC Asks Husband to Shell Out Rs 1 Crore as Woman Says Interested in Money, Not Marriage

: The Supreme Court has ordered a man to cough up Rs 1 crore after taking into account his estranged wife's statement that she is interested only in getting back her money and not in the marriage anymore.A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph gave 16 months to the man for clearing the amount in four equal instalments of Rs 25 lakh each."Wife submits that she is only interested in getting back her money. Husband submits that he is also interested in settling the entire disputes...In such circumstances, we fail to understand what are they fighting for," noted the bench as it proceeded to give a quietus to the prolonged battle between the couple.The husband also categorically submitted that the relationship between them was beyond repair and that they could not live as husband and wife anymore. The court, at this, said that if money was the only thing that made the two slug it out in various courts, let there be a closure.The wife had alleged that there were incessant dowry demands by her husband and in-laws and that her father was forced to fulfill their greed. She was allegedly treated with cruelty and was also made to sign the divorce papers forcibly. The couple now has several litigation between them pending at courts in Delhi and Faridabad.Initially, the woman demanded Rs 1.25 crore in full and final settlement but in view of the death of the husband's father, she "reluctantly" agreed to bring it down to Rs 1 crore.Once the entire amount is paid by the husband, the court said, the couple may apply for divorce by mutual consent before it.It directed that there will not be any further proceedings between the couple."There will be stay of further proceedings in all the cases between the parties and their family members in all the courts in India. The parties are also restrained from instituting fresh litigation against each other and their family members," ordered the bench.The husband, who had been working in the USA, has been restrained from leaving the country without the permission of the court.The couple got married in 2000 and both moved to USA where the woman also competed her medical education and started working.