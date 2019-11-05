SC Asks J&K High Court Panel to Examine Fresh Allegations of Minors' Detention After Abrogation of Article 370
A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked the committee to place its report as expeditiously as possible and posted the hearing for December 3.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the four member juvenile justice committee of Jammu and Kashmir High Court to examine afresh allegations of detention of minors by security forces in the state after abrogation of provisions of Article 370.
A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked the committee to place its report as expeditiously as possible and posted the hearing for December 3.
The bench said there was a need for examining the allegations afresh as the earlier reports of the committee was not in accordance with the apex court order due to time constraints.
The top court was hearing a petition which has raised the issue of alleged illegal detention of minors in Kashmir.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Posters of Jumanji The Next Level Starring Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas Give a Closer Look of the Characters
- Malaika Arora Says She Faced Colour Bias in Industry, Was Categorized as 'Dark-Skinned'
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Cryptic Tweet Post Eviction Fuels up Secret Room Rumours
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers