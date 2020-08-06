SC Asks Maha Govt to File Status Report on Inquiry Against Policemen in Palghar Lynching Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to apprise it about the status of inquiry and action taken against the errant police personnel for their alleged role in the Palghar lynching incident in April. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy asked the state government to place before it the charge sheet, which has been filed before the trial court concerned, saying it would like to examine the final report.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said media reports suggest that charge sheets filed in the case comprises of more than 10,000 pages. He said whether any policemen was involved in the offence or there was any dereliction of duty calling for disciplinary action has to be considered by the court.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after three weeks. Three people were killed in the lynching incident.

The three victims, who hailed from Kandivali in Mumbai, were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16 in the presence of police.