SC Asks Mumbai Metro to Stop Work on Aarey Forest Until Next Hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Mumbai Metro to not carry out any work on Aarey forest until next hearing which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The Supreme Court was hearing the petition challenging cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey colony for the metro car shed. The top court also granted last opportunity to Maharashtra government to allocate documents.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) earlier this month told the Supreme Court no trees have been felled in the Aarey forest region to make way for a metro shed and only “weeds and bushes” have been cleared.

“Only weeds and bushes on the ground were cleared. There is an approach road. There were branches that required trimming for vehicles to pass through. No trees were cut. They have shown photographs of some other areas,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the MMRCL, maintained before a Bench led by Justice UU Lalit.

During the hearing of the matter by the bench headed by Justice UU Lalit on Wednesday, the counsel for petitioner said levelling and other work is still going on there even after filing an affidavit. To this, Rahul Chitnis, appearing for Maharashtra government, said that more time is needed to collate additional documents.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here