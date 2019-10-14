SC Asks UP Govt to Provide Security UP Waqf Board Chief ahead of Ayodhya Hearing
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, took note of the communication addressed to it by the mediation committee that Farooqui apprehended threat.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide security "forthwith" to the UP Waqf Board Chairperson Zafar Ahmed Farooqui.
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, took note of the communication addressed to it by the mediation committee that Farooqui apprehended threat and directed the state government to take immediate steps to provide him security.
The letter on the security threat was written by Sriram Panchu, one of the mediators besides former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- I-League Clubs to be in ISL as AFC-AIFF Decide on Single League Roadmap
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria