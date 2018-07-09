English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SC Bars ‘Outsiders’ from Praying in Taj Mahal Mosque, Upholds Agra Authority Order
A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the Taj Mahal was one of the seven wonders of the world and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the Agra authority's order which barred non-residents of the city from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex.
The petition had challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that those who are not residents of Agra, would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal for offering customary prayers on Fridays on grounds of security.
Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee, Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.
"Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal," the bench said, adding "There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there."
