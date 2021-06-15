After Payment of Rs 10 Cr, SC Closes Case Against Italian Marines Accused of Killing 2 Kerala Fishermen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the criminal proceedings in India against two Italian marines after payment of Rs 10 crore compensation. The duo was accused of killing two fishermen off the Kerala coast in February 2012.

Referring to the international arbitral award and the terms of the agreement among India, Italy and the Kerala government, a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah on Friday had said the case against marines Massimilano Latorre and Salvatore Girone for the offences would be now pursued by Italy there.

As per the scheme on disbursal of compensation, the top court was informed by the Kerala government that Rs 4 core each would be given to the heirs of two deceased fishermen and the rest Rs 2 core would be paid to the owner of the fishing vessel St. Antony on which the two were shot dead.

In February 2012, India had accused the two marines on board the MV Enrica Lexie — an Italian flagged oil tanker — of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that Republic of Italy has deposited Rs 10 crore with it over and above the ex-gratia paid earlier and the same has been deposited by the Union Ministry of External Affairs with the apex court’s registry as directed.

