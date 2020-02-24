Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SC Collegium Approves 3 Judicial Officers as Jammu & Kashmir High Court Judges

In a meeting held on February 19, the Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice, also recommended the proposal for elevation of judicial officer Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay as a Judge of the Tripura High Court.

IANS

Updated:February 24, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's five judge Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three judicial officers -- Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta -- as Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Apart from Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman and R. Banumathi are also part of the Collegium.

In a meeting held on February 19, the Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice, also recommended the proposal for elevation of judicial officer Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay as a Judge of the Tripura High Court.

It also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Ahanthem Bimol Singh as a Judge of the Manipur High Court.

