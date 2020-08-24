SC Collegium Approves Elevation of 28 Additional Judges as Judges of Allahabad High Court, 5 For Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of 28 Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court as Permanent Judges. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of five Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court as Permanent Judges.

For the Allahabad High Court, the apex court Collegium in its meeting held today recommend names of Justices Prakash Padia, Alok Mathur, Pankaj Bhatia, Saurabh Lavania, Vivek Varma, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Piyush Agrawal, Saurabh Shyam Shamshery, Jaspreet Singh, Rajeev Singh, Manju Rani Chauhan, Karunesh Singh Pawar, Yogendra Kumar Srivastava, Manish Mathur, Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, Ram Krishna Gautam, Umesh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Anil Kumar-IX, Rajendra Kumar-IV, Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, Vikas Kunvar Srivastav, Virendra Kumar Srivastava, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Sushri Ghandikota Sri Devi, Narendra Kumar Johari, Raj Beer Singh and Ajit Singh.

In the Calcutta High Court, the collegium recommended names of additional judges — Justices Md. Nizamuddin, Tirthankar Ghosh, Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, Saugata Bhattacharyya, and Manojit Mandal — to be appointed as permanent judges.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court. Apart from CJI Bobde, justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman and UU Lalit are part of the 5-judge Collegium.