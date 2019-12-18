Take the pledge to vote

SC Collegium Approves Names of Five Judges of Karnataka HC as Permanent

The judges whose names have been recommended are Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad, Shankar Ganapathi Pandit, Ramakrishna Devdas, Bhotanhosur Mallikarjuna Shyam Prasad and Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka High Court building. (Image: http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved names of five Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court as permanent Judges.

The judges whose names have been recommended are Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad, Shankar Ganapathi Pandit, Ramakrishna Devdas, Bhotanhosur Mallikarjuna Shyam Prasad and Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav.

The resolution uploaded on the website of the apex court said that Collegium in its meeting held on December 17, 2019, after taking into consideration the material on record, has approved the proposal for appointment of five Additional Judges as permanent.

The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

whatsapp

