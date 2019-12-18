SC Collegium Approves Names of Five Judges of Karnataka HC as Permanent
The judges whose names have been recommended are Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad, Shankar Ganapathi Pandit, Ramakrishna Devdas, Bhotanhosur Mallikarjuna Shyam Prasad and Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav.
File photo of Karnataka High Court building. (Image: http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved names of five Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court as permanent Judges.
The judges whose names have been recommended are Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad, Shankar Ganapathi Pandit, Ramakrishna Devdas, Bhotanhosur Mallikarjuna Shyam Prasad and Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav.
The resolution uploaded on the website of the apex court said that Collegium in its meeting held on December 17, 2019, after taking into consideration the material on record, has approved the proposal for appointment of five Additional Judges as permanent.
The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Udanta Misses Open Goal
- Update Your WhatsApp If You Do Not Want a Malicious Message to Render it Useless
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio
- Warring CEOs: Jack Dorsey is No Longer Following Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills