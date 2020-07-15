SC Collegium Approves Proposal for Appointment of 9 Additional Judges as Permanent

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Additional Judge of Calcutta High Court, as permanent judge. He was appointed as an additional judge of the high court on May 2, 2018.

The collegium also approved the appointment of seven additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges. These include, Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Justice Arun Monga, Justice Manoj Bajaj, Justice Lalit Batra, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill.

Justices Manjari Kaul, Harsimran Singh Sethi, Arun Monga and Manoj Bajaj were appointed additional judges in October, 2018. In the same year in November, Justices Lalit Batra and Arun Kumar Tyagi became additional judges while Justice Harnesh Gill was appointed to the post in December.

The collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Additional Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court as a permanent judge of the high court.