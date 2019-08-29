SC Collegium Decides to Recommend Four Names for Elevation as Apex Court Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to recommended to the Centre names of four high court Chief Justices for elevation as apex court judges, sources said on Thursday.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has decided to recommend the names of Chief Justices of High Courts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala for their elevation.

Justice V Ramasubramanian is the chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, while Justice Krishna Murari is the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat is the current chief justice of Rajasthan High Court and Justice Hrishikesh Roy is the chief justice of Kerala High Court.

The appointment of these four judges in the apex court would take its strength to 34, the highest so far.

Recently, Parliament has increased the number of judges in the apex court from 31, including the CJI, to 34.

