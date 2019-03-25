SC Collegium Recommends 16 Lawyers as Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay HC Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday cleared the names of 16 lawyers for appointment as judges of Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay High Courts.The apex court collegium comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and NV Ramana recommended the names of the advocates to the central government after assessing their merit and suitability.For the Kerala High Court, the Collegium has forwarded the names of Conrad Stansilaus Dias, Mohammed Nias C P and Paul K K.For Karnataka High Court, the names of Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Govindaraj Suraj, Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh and Sachin Shankar Magadum were cleared by the apex court.Advocates Avinash G Gharote, N B Suryawanshi, Madhav Jamdar, Anil Kilor and Milind Narendra Jadhav were given the nod to be appointed as judges of the Bombay High Court.In order to ascertain the suitability of the recommendees, the three-member Collegium have consulted the apex court judges conversant with the affairs of the High Court concerned before recommending their names for the appointment.The Collegium, to which ten names of lawyers were sent for elevation as Bombay HC judges, cleared only five, sent back four names and deferred one to await further details.With regard to elevation of lawyers as judges in the Karnataka High Court, the Collegium accepted recommendations of eight lawyers and remitted one name to the high court collegium for reconsideration.The Collegium accepted all the three recommendations for Kerala High Court.